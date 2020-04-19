Police investigating serious Harwich crash that sent 2 to the hospital

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash in Harwich that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday morning.

Crews responding to the crash on Great Western Road just after midnight found the two victims at the crash scene near Sand Pond.

One was sent to Cape Cod Hospital and the other was taken to a Boston hospital for their injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)