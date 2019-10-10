Police investigating serious head-on collision in Reading

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a violent collision involving an SUV and sedan in Reading on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on West Street after 11 a.m. found a white SUV crumbled up against the front of a gold sedan.

Police have closed West Street at Summer Street to the Wilmington line.

Parents will be able to pick up children at the Montessori School from the Wilmington end of West Street.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

