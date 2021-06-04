MEREDITH, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning crash in Meredith, New Hampshire that left a man with serious injuries, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash in the area of mile marker 67.4 on the southbound side of the highway found a 2014 BMW 750I that had left the roadway, according to state police.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical condition.

At the time of this crash, the area was experiencing heavy rainfall and the roadway was wet, state police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

