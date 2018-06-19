Police investigating serious motorcycle crash in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Chelmsford are investigating a serious motorcycle crash Tuesday night.
Officers responding to the area of High Street and Acton Road found a motorcycle on the ground and in pieces.
There was no immediate information available regarding the motorcyclist’s condition.
The scene remains active at this time.
