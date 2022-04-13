MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was seriously in a crash in Manchester, New Hampshire Wednesday evening.

Troopers responding to the crash on the westbound on-ramp to Interstate 93 from Route 101 found a blue Yamaha lying in the breakdown lane, heavily damaged, according to the department.

Tanner Smith, 20, of Auburn, New Hampshire was found lying in an embankment about 100 yards away from the scene of the crash. He was transported to Elliot Hospital for treatment but there has been no word on his condition at this time.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Smith was unable to negotiate the curve on the on-ramp, crashed into a guard rail and was ejected, police said. Speed does appear to be a factor.

