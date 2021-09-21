MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a motorcycle crash in Middleboro sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday.

Officers responding to Plymouth Street for reports of a motor vehicle crash shortly before 9 p.m. On Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 8:55 p.m., Middleborough Police and Fire responded to the area near 83 Plymouth St. for a report of a motor vehicle crash found a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been struck by a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica minivan, according to police.

The motorcycle rider, identified as a 55-year-old Kingston man, suffered multiple traumatic injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the minivan, a 45-year-old Brockton man, is cooperating with the investigation, police say. A woman who was riding in his car did flee from the scene and police are working to find her.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the Chrysler crossed the double yellow line and struck the motorcycle.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

