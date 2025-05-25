FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a serious multi-vehicle crash in Franklin on Saturday that left a crumpled pickup truck in the middle of the road and a damaged sedan nearby.

Officers could be seen gathering evidence at the scene on Grove Street around 6 p.m.

Crews were still working the scene around 10 p.m.

No word on if there were any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

