BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash on Route 24 in Brockton early Saturday morning.

First responders were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Route 24 southbound just after Exit 33, according to Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials.

Footage from the scene showed one car lying upside down next to the road and another vehicle rolled onto its side in the woods.

Serious injuries were reported in the crash, according to Brockton police.

Two lanes had been temporarily closed while crews worked to retrieve the vehicles from the scene.

The area has since been cleared and all lanes were back open as of 7:30 a.m., MassDOT officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

