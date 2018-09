WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating several break-ins that were reported over the past week in East Walpole.

The most recent break-in happened Saturday night, according to police.

Police believe the suspects are also connected to home break-ins in Sharon.

Police are asking people in the area to stay alert, and to call police with any information.

