BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a larceny at the Lululemon store on Newbury Street that happened Sunday night.

At 4:55 p.m., police responded to reports of a theft at the Newbury Lululemon store. Police said they were told two juvenile females ran out of the store holding hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.

This happened less than a week after another group was caught on camera running out of the same Lululemon store carrying more than $6,000 worth of stolen products.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Lululemon said it “is committed to maintaining a safe, welcoming environment for our guests and teams. We take retail crime very seriously and continue to work closely with the Boston Police Department as they pursue their investigations. We continually review and strengthen our security measures, which include a combination of dedicated on-site support and real-time monitoring, enhanced team training and advanced technologies that help relay critical information quickly to law enforcement.”

Police said it is too soon at this time to determine if those incidents are related.

A few blocks away, police are also investigating another brazen heist.

Police said five women, described as repeat shoplifters, targeted the Alo store inside the Prudential Center. When employees tried to stop them, one of the women kicked a worker before the group took off.

“This is like a place where everything is always taken care of, highly maintained, pumpkins delivered every season so I would never think anything could go wrong here,” Dan Pillis, a shopper, said of Alo.

Shoppers said there need to be repercussions for these thieves.

“If kids think they can get away with it, they’ll continue to do so,” said Allison Hudson, who was visiting Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)