Police are investigating several unrelated shootings in Vermont, including one that they say involved a drug-related dispute between two groups and another that resulted in a man who was shot in the face.

Multiple rounds were fired from an assault-style rifle from one vehicle at another in Grand Isle on Friday during the dispute, police said. The shootings happened in a residential area, but no one was reported hurt.

Police later seized one of the vehicles, which was abandoned. They are looking for the people who fled.

In Hartford, a 22-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound to the face following a shooting at a motel on Friday night. Police said the person believed to be responsible for the shooting and witnesses are cooperating in their investigation.

