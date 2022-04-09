BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting at a Boston gas station that left one man dead and another injured on Friday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting at the Alfa gas station on Washington Street in the city’s Roslindale section just before 10 p.m. found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance video showed at least one person opening fire on the car that the two victims were in.

“That’s got to be scary for anyone that’s in the process of merely getting gas and something like this happens,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “I said it before and I’ll say it again, we’ve got too many guns on the street right now and we’re seeing it play out right now. This is a very tragic incident.”

The shooting remains under investigation, but police said that they do not believe it was random.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

