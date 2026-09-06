TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting at a house party in Taunton that left multiple people hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Weir and Sumner streets around 12:30 a.m. found multiple gunshot victims, according to Taunton police.

Multiple people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Investigators also learned additional victims may have been left the scene and sought medical treatment on their own.

The exact number of victims and the extent of their injuries remain under investigation. There are no known fatalities at this time.

Taunton Police Detectives and Massachusetts State Police Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section also responded to assist with the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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