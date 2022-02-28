LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) – A shooting at a gas station in Lowell on Monday afternoon prompted a massive police response.

Officers responding to Haffner’s on Appleton Street after 1 p.m. roped off the gas station with yellow crime scene tape.

Law enforcement sources told 7NEWS that the gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital with non-fatal injuries. He was later flown to a Boston area hospital for further treatment.

Video from SKY7 HD showed several police cruisers parked in the area as detectives scoured the scene for evidence.

There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting but some neighborhood residents reported hearing at least two gunshots.

“Bang, bang…Two shots,” said Erica Nogueira, who heard the gunfire. “I just saw an ambulance rush in and get someone.”

The scene remained sealed off for several hours.

Detectives are processing surveillance video in an effort to identify the shooter.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

