Police investigating shooting at Lynn basketball court that left 1 dead, 2 injured

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Lynn that killed one man, injured two women, and sent spectators at a community basketball game running for cover Saturday night.

A 34-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman were injured in the shooting, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. A dog was also shot, and officers are investigating reports of a fourth person shot, police said.

There were more than 100 people at the game when witnesses said gunshots rang out at the Warren Street park shortly after 8 p.m.

City Councilor Fred Hogan just arrived to watch the basketball tournament when the bullets started flying.

“When we got to the fence of the park there were about 10 to 15 shots and everyone was running, everyone ran to safety and got to safety on George Street,” Hogan said. “There was another shot on the basketball court afterward and I ran over there to find one kid on the court, on the ground.”

Lynn Police Department Lt. Michael Kmiec said this is something that is very concerning.

“A lot of kids, and a lot of individuals, innocent victims in the area,” Kmiec said.

Neighbors didn’t realize what happened until they saw the commotion.

“A lot of us thought it was just firecrackers so we were just here, continuing the party and having a good time, neighbor Jamaal Boid said. “It spiraled out of control and we saw people just running out of here.”

Investigators spent hours gathering information to try and figure out what led up to the shooting.

“It’s been a tough day out here, I live in this neighborhood, I bleed for this city,” Hogan said. “To see this happen in our neighborhood it really hurts.”

Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects, and are not confirming reports that it may have been three masked men getting away in a vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.

