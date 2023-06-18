MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for evidence at an apartment complex in Malden Sunday morning in what officials confirm is a shooting investigation, and the Middlesex County DA confirmed that one woman was transported to the hospital as a result.

Malden police and Massachusetts State Police are at Quarrystone at Overlook Ridge putting up crime scene tape and searching for evidence in the lobby.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)