Police investigating shooting at Manchester, NH Walmart, 2 hospitalized

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a reported shooting at a Walmart parking lot in Manchester, New Hampshire that resulted in two people being hospitalized, officials said Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at the parking lot of the Walmart on Gold Street at 2:15 p.m. found a person who was not shot but taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, police said. A second person also arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The shooting is under investigation and no other information was immediately available. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.

