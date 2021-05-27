MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was hospitalized after being shot twice at an apartment complex in Marlboro on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at the Heights Apartment Complex at 47 Briarwood Lane around 9:30 a.m. found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds, according to Marlboro police.

He was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Marlboro police responded back to the apartment complex around 5 p.m. after receiving reports that someone was trying to break into the victim’s car. The car was removed from the apartment complex and taken to the police stations, authorities said.

Police say the victim did not live in the complex but was visiting.

“He usually sits in his car and minds his business. He don’t keep company, very low key,” one resident said.

There have been no arrests made.

The incident is believed to be isolated and there is no danger to the public, police added.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Marlboro police at 508-485-1212.

