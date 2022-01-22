BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a reported shooting at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree but said there is no active shooter at the mall and it is safe for anyone sheltering to come out.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at the mall found one person shot, sources told 7News. That person was taken to the hospital.

Police said the suspect is not believed to be at the mall and that it is safe for anyone sheltering in place at the mall to come out. The mall is now closed and police said people should avoid the area.

