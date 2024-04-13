SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police are investigating a rollover car crash near the on-ramp to the McGrath Highway, where gunshots were also heard.

The incident took place at around 6:30 p.m., involving a white van, but it is still unclear whether the crash happened before or after the gunfire. A 7News source said it started as a drive-by shooting, with one person shot. One woman said she saw two people running away from the crash.

Police brought a gun-sniffing dog to the scene and said the car that flipped over has New Hampshire license plates and is stolen.

“I lived down here for 47 years. I’ve never seen something like that. It’s a nice neighborhood,” neighbor Steve Cardoza said in an interview.

