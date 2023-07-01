BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were shot in Mission Hill early Saturday morning, and one of the victims was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

Police, including the homicide unit, responded to 27 McGreevey Way around 12:11 a.m. and shut down part of the street to search for evidence and put down evidence markers.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, and the second victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

No other information was immediately available.

