BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot in Allston early Saturday morning that left one man dead and another injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of two people shot at 85 East Newton St. around 2:30 a.m. found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, his name has not been released.

The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation determined both men had been shot in a parking lot across from 12 Glenville Ave., behind 161 Harvard Ave., in Allston.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470. Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

