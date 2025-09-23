BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Brockton that left two people hurt Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Brockton police said several shots rang out just before 4 p.m. in the area of Crescent Street and Montello Street.

Police said one person shot has life-threatening-injuries, and a second person was hurt but is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.

