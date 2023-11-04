BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police are investigating a shooting on Friday that left a man hospitalized, police said.

Officers patrolling the area of the School Street Bridge found the victim around 9:30 p.m., according to Brockton police. He was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton police at 508-941-0200.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox