BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police are investigating a shooting on Friday that left a man hospitalized, police said.

Officers patrolling the area of the School Street Bridge found the victim around 9:30 p.m., according to Brockton police. He was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton police at 508-941-0200.

