BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police re investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday that left two people hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 44 Brook St. around 5 a.m. learned that one person had been taken to the hospital and another went to the hospital on their own with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Brockton police.

One person was detained for interfering with the investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton police at 508-941-0200.

