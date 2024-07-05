BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Brockton Thursday night after a man was shot in the parking lot of Brockton’s Westgate Mall, police said.

Brockton police said the 21-year-old victim was “critically injured” in the shooting. After being dropped off at a local hospital, police said, he was stabilized and taken to a separate medical facility in Boston.

Police said the shooting happened in “an outer perimeter parking area” at the mall.

Officers first responded to the scene at 11:56 p.m. and an investigation was ongoing as of early Friday afternoon.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators at 508-941-0234.

