BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Brockton early Sunday morning that left a man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at 36 Hoover Ave. around 2:15 a.m. found Sederick Abreau, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

