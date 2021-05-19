CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Cambridge early Wednesday morning that sent two men to the hospital, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots in the area of Cherry and Harvard streets around 12:10 a.m. found two male victims from Cambridge — one in his mid-20s and one in his mid-30s — and and they were taken to a local hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cambridge police.

Multiple vehicles and a building on Cherry Street were damaged by the gunshots.

A vehicle was seen fleeing the area down Cherry Street toward Harvard Street following the report of gunshots. There have been no arrests.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300. Those who wish to provide information anonymously may dial the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3370 and leave a message. Anonymous tips may also be sent via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or via text message to 847411. Begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message. To send anonymous tips via email, visit http://www.CambridgePolice.org/tips

