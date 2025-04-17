CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place outside a pizza shop in Chelsea Wednesday night.

The incident occurred on Webster Avenue.

Officers said a 33-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

