CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Chelsea overnight that left one person hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 89 Congress St. around 11 p.m. Sunday assisted in transporting a person to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, according to the Chelsea Police Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

