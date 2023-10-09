CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Chelsea overnight that left one person hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 89 Congress St. around 11 p.m. Sunday assisted in transporting a person to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, according to the Chelsea Police Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

CPD ivestigating shots fired 89 Congress. Person transported area hospital unknown condition. Scene is fluid but secure. Further updates or briefs will be made as the situation warrants. Anyone with information can contact CPD-617-466-4800 — Chelsea Police (@CityofChelseaPD) October 9, 2023

