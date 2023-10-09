CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Chelsea overnight that left one person hospitalized.
Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 89 Congress St. around 11 p.m. Sunday assisted in transporting a person to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, according to the Chelsea Police Department.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story;
