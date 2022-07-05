CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after shots were fired in Chelsea Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots fired in the area of Route 16 and Sagamore Avenue investigated a McDonald’s parking lot.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox