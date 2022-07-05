CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after shots were fired in Chelsea Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots fired in the area of Route 16 and Sagamore Avenue investigated a McDonald’s parking lot.

No other information was immediately available.

