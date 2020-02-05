Police investigating shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following a shooting in Dorchester Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 7 Emrose Terrace around 6:30 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

His condition has not been made public at this time.

There is no word yet on any arrests.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)