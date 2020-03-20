Police investigating shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following a shooting in Dorchester Friday night.

Officers responded to the scene near 86 American Legion Highway around 7:40 p.m. and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

That man was transported to a hospital with injuries that appear to be life-threatening.

No further information has been released.

