BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dorchester that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 908 Dorchester Ave. around 12:20 a.m. found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made.

