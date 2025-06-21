BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was shot in Dorchester late Friday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 1140 Washington St. around 11:30 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot would, according to Boston police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with what was considered a non-life-threatening injury.

Police found ballistic evidence during a search of the area.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)