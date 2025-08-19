BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Blue Hill Avenue located a person suffering from a non-life-threatening injury, according to Boston police. Police could be seen gathering evidence in a taped-off section of the roadway.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

