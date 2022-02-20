Police are investigating a shooting in Dracut Sunday, and said there does not appear to be any danger to the public.

Officers responding to a report of shots fire on Lakeview Avenue at 2:30 p.m. found a 22-year-old Dracut man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The man was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the shooting.

