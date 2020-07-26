Police investigating shooting in front of Revere ice cream shop

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in Revere Sunday night, officials said.

State troopers responding to reports of a shooting in front of the Twist and Shake ice cream shop on Revere Beach Boulevard at 10:10 p.m. found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries, police said. The man was taken to Mass General.

The suspected shooter fled the scene on foot, police said. No other information was immediately released.

