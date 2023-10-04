HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Holyoke are investigating a shooting near the city’s downtown area that involved “multiple victims,” according to authorities.

The Holyoke Police Department said the intersection of Maple and Sargeant streets was closed off to traffic as officers continued to sweep through the area.

In a Facebook post, the department said it initially responded to the block after receiving “multiple calls for help” and alerts from the city’s ShotSpotter system just before 1 p.m.

“We can confirm that there are multiple victims and this is an active and ongoing investigation,” Holyoke PD said. “Please avoid this area, we will provide another update this afternoon.”

Details on the condition of the victims or number of people injured have not yet been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)