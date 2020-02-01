Police investigating shooting in Hyannis that left man seriously injured

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Hyannis late Friday night that left one man seriously injured.

Officers responding to a disturbance on Dumont Drive around 11:30 p.m. found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was in stable but serious condition on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0812.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)