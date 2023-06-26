HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Barnstable police are turning to the public as they investigating a shooting in Hyannis on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Main Street and High School Road around 4:30 p.m. found a male who had been shot in the legs and began medical treatment, according to Barnstable police.

A preliminary investigation suggests this was not a random act of violence.

The shooting remains under investigation, anyone with information is urged to call 508-775-0387.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)