HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Barnstable police are turning to the public as they investigating a shooting in Hyannis on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Main Street and High School Road around 4:30 p.m. found a male who had been shot in the legs and began medical treatment, according to Barnstable police.

A preliminary investigation suggests this was not a random act of violence.

The shooting remains under investigation, anyone with information is urged to call 508-775-0387.

