BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation following a shooting in Hyde Park late Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 978 Hyde Park Ave. around 11:15 p.m. learned the victim had self-transported to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Ballistic evidence was recovered from the scene of the shooting and no arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

