BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Hyde Park in the early hours of Saturday morning forced one individual to be hospitalized.

The victim of the gunshot is expected to survive, according to police.

Police could be spotted in the area of Wood Avenue, taping off the scene and collecting evidence earlier this morning.

The investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

