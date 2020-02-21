Police investigating shooting in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following a shooting in Hyde Park Friday night.

Officers responded to a gas station on the Truman Parkway earlier in the evening and found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)