Police investigating shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following a shooting in Lawrence Friday night.

Officers responded to reports of the incident on Bunker Hill Street found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim was taken to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen for injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

The incident is not believed to be random.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

No further information has been released.

