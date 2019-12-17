Police investigating shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following a shooting in Lawrence Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Winthrop Avenue and Boxford Street.

Later, investigators were notified that a man had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

No further information was released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)