LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Lowell overnight that left a juvenile hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Jewett Street and Hampshire Place around 12:30 a.m. found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lowell police. He was taken to a nearby hospital then taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

A preliminary investigation suggests this was an isolated incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

