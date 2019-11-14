Police investigating shooting in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following a shooting in Lynn late Wednesday night, officials said.

The shooting happened in the area of West Baltimore Street shortly before midnight, according to the Lynn Police Department.

It’s not clear if anyone was hit by the gunfire.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)