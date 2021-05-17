Police investigating shooting in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in Lynn Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting on Chestnut Street at 1 p.m. found a person with gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available. The shooting is under investigation.

