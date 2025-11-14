LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Lynn on Thursday night that left a man hospitalized, officials said.

officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Chatham Street and Oakwood Avenue around 6:30 p.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the uppoer torso, according to Lynn police.

The man was taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

